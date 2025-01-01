Menu
Aloma Wright
Date of Birth
10 March 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.7
The Guest Book
(2017)
6.4
Try Seventeen
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2017
2002
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
7.7
The Guest Book
Comedy
2017, USA
6.4
Try Seventeen
Try Seventeen
Comedy
2002, USA
