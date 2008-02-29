Sappho
You can marry Helene. You can have her if you like.
Phil
I'm not a Turk. I can't have two wives. It's in the rules.
Sappho
Don't be so boring, Phil. There are no rules in this game. There's nothing we can imagine that's not allowed. What's love is love.
Phil
Well, what's loyalty is that too. Don't you care if I sleep with other women now?
Sappho
You can sleep with other boys too if you like.
[to Helene]
Sappho
Will you marry my husband?
Helene
Yes.
Sappho
Then it's perfect. It's all that simple. We can all be married to one another.