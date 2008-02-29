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Poster of Sappho
5.2
Sappho - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sappho
5.2

Sappho

, 2007
Sapho
Ukraine / Adult, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sappho
5.2
Sappho - Trailer
Sappho  Trailer

Cast

Avalon Barrie
Sappho Lovell
Todd Soley
Phil Lovell
Lyudmila Shiryayeva
Helene Orlov
Bohdan Stupka
Bohdan Stupka
Professor Orlov
Elissaios Vlachos
Dionisios
Vassilis Psychogiopoulos
Barber
Oksana Osipova
Maria
Sergey Kosenko
Christos
Anatoliy Semenov
Tattoo-Artist
Bakhtiyar Aliev
Island Resident
Director Robert Crombie
Writer Robert Crombie
Composer Maro Theodorakis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 29 February 2008
Release date
5 March 2008 Russia Люксор
8 May 2008 Belarus
8 May 2008 Kazakhstan
29 February 2008 USA
5 March 2008 Ukraine
Budget $1,950,000
Worldwide Gross $1,329,998
Production Crombie Film, Yalta-Film
Also known as
Sappho, Summer Lover, Сафо, Chuyện Tình Nàng Sappho, Safona, Sapfo, Sappho - Liebe ohne Grenzen, Sommerliebe, Yaz Aşığı, Σαπφώ, 情欲莎孚

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sappho - Trailer
Sappho Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sappho You can marry Helene. You can have her if you like.
Phil I'm not a Turk. I can't have two wives. It's in the rules.
Sappho Don't be so boring, Phil. There are no rules in this game. There's nothing we can imagine that's not allowed. What's love is love.
Phil Well, what's loyalty is that too. Don't you care if I sleep with other women now?
Sappho You can sleep with other boys too if you like.
[to Helene]
Sappho Will you marry my husband?
Helene Yes.
Sappho Then it's perfect. It's all that simple. We can all be married to one another.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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