Sappho You can marry Helene. You can have her if you like.

Phil I'm not a Turk. I can't have two wives. It's in the rules.

Sappho Don't be so boring, Phil. There are no rules in this game. There's nothing we can imagine that's not allowed. What's love is love.

Phil Well, what's loyalty is that too. Don't you care if I sleep with other women now?

Sappho You can sleep with other boys too if you like.

[to Helene]

Sappho Will you marry my husband?

Helene Yes.