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Poster of S1m0ne
6.1
Kinoafisha Films S1m0ne
6.1

S1m0ne

, 2002
S1m0ne
USA / Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
Poster of S1m0ne
6.1

Cast

Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Viktor Taransky
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Elaine Christian
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Lainey Christian Taransky
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Nicola Anders
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Jay Mohr
Jay Mohr
Hal Sinclair
Ron Perkins
Studio Executive #3
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
Simone
Benjamin Salisbury
Production Assistant
Darnell Williams
Studio Executive #1
Director Andrew Niccol
Writer Andrew Niccol
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 13 September 2003
World premiere 23 August 2002
Release date
9 January 2003 Russia 16+
18 September 2002 France
25 October 2002 Great Britain
20 September 2002 Greece
15 November 2002 Italy
9 January 2003 Kazakhstan
17 October 2002 Netherlands
17 January 2003 South Korea 15
27 September 2002 Taiwan
23 August 2002 USA
9 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,576,023
Production New Line Cinema, Niccol Films
Also known as
S1m0ne, Simone, Simona, Симона, S1mØne - Nasce Uma Super Estrela, Simone - Sztárcsináló 1.0, Simone - unelmien nainen, Simone, unelmate staar, Umetna zvezda, С1м0на, Симон, シモーヌ, 虛擬偶像, 虛擬索女郎, 西蒙妮, Sim One, Сімона

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack S1m0ne

Quotes

Viktor Do you know why I, Viktor Taransky, two-time Academy Award nominated director...
Elaine Viktor, that was short subjects.
Viktor ...overseeing the most cherished movie project of my entire career, am walking around with - look, look, look - pockets full of these... things?
Elaine Well, I have a feeling you're gonna tell me.
Viktor I'm gonna tell ya why. Because Miss Nicola Anders, supermodel with a SAG card, has it written in her contract that all cherry Mike and Ike's be removed from her candy dish, along with strict instructions that any room she walks into must have seven packs of cigarettes waiting for her, three of them open. That there be a personal Jacuzzi within eighty paces of her dressing room, and that any time she travels, her nanny must fly with her, first class.
Elaine So? What's wrong with that?
Viktor Elaine, she doesn't have children.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In the opening of the film, Viktor Taransky carefully removes every red sweet from a bowl of assorted coloured sweets. He then engages in a tense discussion with Nicola Anders. As a high-maintenance actress, her contract stipulates that she must have the largest trailer on set and that she is always supplied with these sweets, minus the red ones. This references a 1982 contract rider for the rock band Van Halen, who insisted on particular foods and drinks. One requirement was a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones taken out (according to David Lee Roth, during a Van Halen concert this served as a test to ensure the lawyers had noted their other, more legitimate and sensible demands). The removal of the sweets itself was not significant; rather, the band used it to check whether the contract had been read carefully and implemented exactly as written. The measure was intended to safeguard the band, crew and fans at the concert.

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