|9 January 2003
|Russia
|16+
|18 September 2002
|France
|25 October 2002
|Great Britain
|20 September 2002
|Greece
|15 November 2002
|Italy
|9 January 2003
|Kazakhstan
|17 October 2002
|Netherlands
|17 January 2003
|South Korea
|15
|27 September 2002
|Taiwan
|23 August 2002
|USA
|9 January 2003
|Ukraine
In the opening of the film, Viktor Taransky carefully removes every red sweet from a bowl of assorted coloured sweets. He then engages in a tense discussion with Nicola Anders. As a high-maintenance actress, her contract stipulates that she must have the largest trailer on set and that she is always supplied with these sweets, minus the red ones. This references a 1982 contract rider for the rock band Van Halen, who insisted on particular foods and drinks. One requirement was a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones taken out (according to David Lee Roth, during a Van Halen concert this served as a test to ensure the lawyers had noted their other, more legitimate and sensible demands). The removal of the sweets itself was not significant; rather, the band used it to check whether the contract had been read carefully and implemented exactly as written. The measure was intended to safeguard the band, crew and fans at the concert.