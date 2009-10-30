Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.5
IMDb Rating: 4.4
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
How to Seduce Difficult Women
How to Seduce Difficult Women
How to Seduce Difficult Women
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
Philippe, a French-American writer living in Manhattan, decides to take on ten relationship-challenged men to help them learn the art of seduction.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
30 October 2009
Release date
30 October 2009
Russia
16+
30 October 2009
Germany
30 October 2009
Kazakhstan
30 October 2009
USA
30 October 2009
Ukraine
Production
Quadrant Entertainment
Also known as
How to Seduce Difficult Women, Wie bekomme ich schwierige Frauen ins Bett, 까칠녀 사로잡는 법
Director
Richard Temtchine
Cast
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Stephanie Szostak
Rachel Roberts
Jackie Hoffman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for How to Seduce Difficult Women
6.0
Anon
(2017)
7.2
The Good Heart
(2009)
6.6
The Rebound
(2009)
6.1
S1m0ne
(2002)
5.3
The Three-Way Wedding
(2010)
5.5
A Dirty Shame
(2004)
5.8
In a Rush
(2012)
5.3
Superstar
(2012)
6.1
Paris-Manhattan
(2012)
6.5
R.I.P.D.
(2013)
Film rating
4.5
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree