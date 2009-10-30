Menu
Poster of How to Seduce Difficult Women
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4.4
Kinoafisha Films How to Seduce Difficult Women

How to Seduce Difficult Women

How to Seduce Difficult Women 18+
Synopsis

Philippe, a French-American writer living in Manhattan, decides to take on ten relationship-challenged men to help them learn the art of seduction.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 30 October 2009
Release date
30 October 2009 Russia 16+
30 October 2009 Germany
30 October 2009 Kazakhstan
30 October 2009 USA
30 October 2009 Ukraine
Production Quadrant Entertainment
Also known as
How to Seduce Difficult Women, Wie bekomme ich schwierige Frauen ins Bett, 까칠녀 사로잡는 법
Director
Richard Temtchine
Cast
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Stephanie Szostak
Rachel Roberts
Jackie Hoffman
