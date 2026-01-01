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Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis Nancy Travis
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Travis

Nancy Travis

Nancy Travis

Date of Birth
21 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method (2018)
Ordinary Angels 7.7
Ordinary Angels (2023)

Filmography

Shifting Gears 6.3
Shifting Gears
Comedy 2025, USA
Sovereign 7.1
Sovereign Sovereign
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, Greece / USA
Watch trailer
Ordinary Angels 7.7
Ordinary Angels Ordinary Angels
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Night of the Animated Dead 4.3
Night of the Animated Dead Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror 2021, USA
The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Mr. Mercedes 7.7
Mr. Mercedes
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
The Ranch 7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Squatters 5.8
Squatters Squatters
Crime, Drama 2014, USA
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