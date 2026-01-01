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Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis
Date of Birth
21 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
7.9
The Kominsky Method
(2018)
7.7
Ordinary Angels
(2023)
Filmography
6.3
Shifting Gears
Comedy
2025, USA
7.1
Sovereign
Sovereign
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Greece / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Ordinary Angels
Ordinary Angels
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Night of the Animated Dead
Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror
2021, USA
7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.7
Mr. Mercedes
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
5.8
Squatters
Squatters
Crime, Drama
2014, USA
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