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Poster of Parrains, Les
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Parrains, Les
5.1

Parrains, Les

, 2005
Parrains, Les
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Parrains, Les
5.1

Cast

Gérard Lanvin
Gérard Lanvin
Serge
Gérard Darmon
Gérard Darmon
Henri
Pascal Rénéric
Max
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Laura
Hélène Seuzaret
Nathalie
Firmine Richard
Claudia
Gérard Chaillou
Monsieur de Rochambeau
Pierre Poirot
Antoine Valli
Florence Muller
Florence Muller
Jacques Villeret
Lucien
Claude Brasseur
Claude Brasseur
Max
Director Frédéric Forestier
Writer Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de La Patellière, Laurent Chalumeau, Olivier Dazat, Claude Simeoni
Composer Loïc Dury, Bruno Epron Mahmoudi, Frank Forrester, Laurent Levesque
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 19 October 2005
Release date
8 December 2005 Russia Централ Партнершип
8 December 2005 Belarus
26 October 2005 Belgium
19 October 2005 France
8 December 2005 Kazakhstan
20 December 2005 USA
8 December 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $4,334,680
Production Les Films de la Suane, ARP Sélection, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Les parrains, Bankapók a pácban, Globėjai, Mia apithani listeia, The Do-Gooders, Крестные отцы

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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