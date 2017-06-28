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Poster of Mon poussin
5.0
Mon poussin - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mon poussin
5.0

Mon poussin

, 2017
Mon poussin
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mon poussin
5.0
Mon poussin - trailer
Mon poussin  trailer

Cast

Pierre-François Martin-Laval
Pierre-François Martin-Laval
Isabelle Nanty
Isabelle Nanty
Thomas Solivérès
Thomas Solivérès
Jean-Michel Lahmi
Jean-Michel Lahmi
Manon Valentin
Leslie Medina
Director Frédéric Forestier
Writer Frédéric Forestier, Romain Protat
Composer Matthieu Gonet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 25 August 2017
World premiere 28 June 2017
Release date
8 December 2017 Estonia
28 June 2017 France
Worldwide Gross $2,513,124
Production Les films du 24, Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC), TF1 Droits Audiovisuels
Also known as
Mon poussin, Drága egyetlenem, Honey Bunny, Minu Pupsik, Synalek, Y les pegó el amor

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Mon poussin - trailer
Mon poussin Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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