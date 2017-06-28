Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Frédéric Forestier
Writer
Frédéric Forestier, Romain Protat
Composer
Matthieu Gonet
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
25 August 2017
World premiere
28 June 2017
Release date
|8 December 2017
|Estonia
|
|
|28 June 2017
|France
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,513,124
Production
Les films du 24, Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC), TF1 Droits Audiovisuels
Also known as
Mon poussin, Drága egyetlenem, Honey Bunny, Minu Pupsik, Synalek, Y les pegó el amor