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Poster of Iznogoud
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Iznogoud
4.2

Iznogoud

, 2005
Iznogoud
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Iznogoud
4.2

Cast

Michaël Youn
Iznogoud
Arno Chevrier
Dilat Laraht
Magloire
Bernard Farcy
Bernard Farcy
Pullmankar
Kad Merad
Kad Merad
Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky
Juliette Poissonnier
Vernon Dobtcheff
Patrick Braoudé
Franck Dubosc
Franck Dubosc
Le chambellan du calife
Olivier Barroux
Olivier Barroux
Rufus
Rufus
Director Patrick Braoudé, Steve Carr
Writer René Goscinny, Jean Tabary, Patrick Braoudé
Composer Jacques Davidovici
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 19 January 2005
Release date
9 June 2005 Russia Парадиз
9 June 2005 Belarus
5 February 2005 Belgium
19 January 2005 France
9 June 2005 Kazakhstan
9 June 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $18,725,588
Production Vertigo, TF1 International, L'Arbre et la Colombe
Also known as
Iznogoud, Iznogoud- Caliph Instead of the Caliph, El Iznogoud, Isnogud - Der bitterböse Großwesir, Iznogoud - El infame, Iznogoud: Calife à la place du calife, Iznogoud: Halifis sti thesi tou halifi, Iznogud, The Iznogoud, Злият везир, Изноугуд или Калиф на час, 巴格達怪傑, Iznogoud - Je veux être Calife à la place du Calife

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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