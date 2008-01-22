Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sleepwalking
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Sleepwalking
7.1

Sleepwalking

, 2008
Sleepwalking
USA, Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sleepwalking
7.1

Cast

AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb
Tara
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Joleen
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Mr. Reedy
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Randall
Simon Chin
Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
James
Deborra-Lee Furness
Danni
Mathew St. Patrick
Detective #1
Callum Keith Rennie
Will
Ken Mitchell
Mr. Bergen
Jean Freeman
Mrs. Bergen
Director William Maher, William Maher
Writer Zac Stanford
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 2 February 2021
World premiere 22 January 2008
Release date
22 January 2008 Russia 16+
22 January 2008 Kazakhstan
22 January 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $208,995
Production Denver and Delilah Productions, FilmEngine, Infinity Features Entertainment
Also known as
Sleepwalking, Enfrentar o Passado, Лунатизм, Alvajárók, Ferris Wheel, Kuutõbine, Mjesecarenje, Mộng Du, Oneiropolontas, Réveil inattendu, Sen na jawie, Sonámbulo, Sonâmbulos, Uyurgezer, Vaikštantys miego metu, Лунатизъм, 失控旅程, Sleep Walking, 슬립워킹

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Sleepwalking

Quotes

[from trailer]
James [to Tara] My whole life I feel like I've been sleepwalking. But you helped me. You woke me up.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Sleepwalking

North Country
North Country Drama
2005, USA
7.0
The Burning Plain
The Burning Plain Drama
2008, USA
7.0
Have Dreams, Will Travel
Have Dreams, Will Travel Drama
2007, USA
7.0
Battle in Seattle
Battle in Seattle Drama, Action
2007, USA
6.0
In the Valley of Elah
In the Valley of Elah War, Drama
2007, USA
7.0
Head in the Clouds
Head in the Clouds Romantic, Drama, War
2004, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Spain
6.0
Young Adult
Young Adult Comedy, Drama
2011, USA
5.0
Dark Places
Dark Places Thriller, Drama, Detective
2015, France / USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Reaping
The Reaping Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
6.0
When a Man Falls in the Forest
When a Man Falls in the Forest Romantic, Drama
2007, Germany / Canada / USA
5.0
A Lot Like Love
A Lot Like Love Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2005, USA
6.0
When Will I Be Loved
When Will I Be Loved Drama
2004, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more