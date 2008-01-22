Cast
Deborra-Lee Furness
Danni
Mathew St. Patrick
Detective #1
Cast and Crew
Director
William Maher, William Maher
Writer
Zac Stanford
Composer
Christopher Young
Film details
Country
USA / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2008
Online premiere
2 February 2021
World premiere
22 January 2008
Release date
|22 January 2008
|Russia
|
|16+
|22 January 2008
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|22 January 2008
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$208,995
Production
Denver and Delilah Productions, FilmEngine, Infinity Features Entertainment
Also known as
Sleepwalking, Enfrentar o Passado, Лунатизм, Alvajárók, Ferris Wheel, Kuutõbine, Mjesecarenje, Mộng Du, Oneiropolontas, Réveil inattendu, Sen na jawie, Sonámbulo, Sonâmbulos, Uyurgezer, Vaikštantys miego metu, Лунатизъм, 失控旅程, Sleep Walking, 슬립워킹