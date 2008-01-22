Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Sleepwalking

My whole life I feel like I've been sleepwalking. But you helped me. You woke me up.

James [to Tara] My whole life I feel like I've been sleepwalking. But you helped me. You woke me up.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.