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Poster of When Will I Be Loved
5.6
Kinoafisha Films When Will I Be Loved
5.6

When Will I Be Loved

, 2004
When Will I Be Loved
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of When Will I Be Loved
5.6

Cast

Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell
Vera Barrie
Fred Weller
Ford Welles
Ashley Shelton
Ashley
Brandon Sommers
Brandon
Oliver «Power» Grant
Oliver «Power» Grant
Power
James Parris
James
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Lori Singer
Lori Singer
Karen Allen
James Toback
James Toback
Professor Hassan Al-Ibrahim Ben Rabinowitz
Alex Feldman
Alexei
Dominic Chianese
Dominic Chianese
Count Tommaso Lupo
Director James Toback
Writer James Toback
Composer Oliver «Power» Grant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 6 June 2004
Release date
22 September 2005 Russia Фильм Аккорд 16+
22 September 2005 Kazakhstan
6 June 2004 USA
22 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $159,429
Production Little Wing Production, Rotholz Pictures, RCB Entertainment
Also known as
When Will I Be Loved, A szerető, Be Loved, Cand voi fi iubita?, Milion za noc, Millal leian armastuse, Nunca Fui Amada, Quand m'aimera-t-on?, Servet Avcısı, When Will I Be Loved?, Когда меня полюбят, Коли я буду коханою

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

[Ford is trying to convince Vera to sleep with the Count for money]
Ford I'm a mentor. I'm not a hustler. I'm a conduit, I'm a circuit. Listen... Listen to me very carefully. My whole mission on this planet right now in relation to you is to introduce you to yourself. You know that. You're a deeply sexual human being. You have major erotic power. The easiest thing, and the most selfish, would be to convince you to lend yourself to one person, even if that one person was myself. That would be suffocating to you, and ignoble of me. That's what a hustler would do, and I refuse to hustle. I'm looking to lead you down the path of Ovid and Sappho, D.H. Lawrence, Edna Saint Vincent Millay, to say nothing of the whole hip-hop revolution. It's the path of the Bible: "Seek and you shall find. Know thyself". You're so ready right now to open yourself to discover your capacity for multiple men; multiple in the sense of at least a few. Maybe not at the same time, but sequentially. And - I know I'm getting ahead of myself here and you might not want to hear this because you're at least a year away from being there - but at some point you gonna be ready to explore women. And enjoy them. They already desire you all the time; you're just oblivious to it. But that's down the road, let's stick to the present for now: all that I'm asking is that you meet the Count...
Vera [interrupting him] Set it up.
Ford [not believing his ears] Really?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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