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Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl Nick Stahl
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Stahl

Nick Stahl

Nick Stahl

Date of Birth
5 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Carnivàle 8.3
Carnivàle (2003)
Sin City 7.9
Sin City (2005)
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies (2012)

Filmography

BFFs 4.8
BFFs BFFs
Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
Tiny Beautiful Things 7
Tiny Beautiful Things
Drama, Comedy, 2023, USA
Knights of the Zodiac 4.8
Knights of the Zodiac Knights of the Zodiac
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Informant 4.6
Informant Informant
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
What You Wish For 7.1
What You Wish For What You Wish For
Thriller 2023, Colombia / USA
Watch trailer
Let the Right One In 7.4
Let the Right One In
Drama, Horror 2022, USA
What Josiah Saw 6.1
What Josiah Saw What Josiah Saw
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson 2.3
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Thriller, Crime 2020, USA
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News about Nick Stahl’s private life
Still from the movie 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)
John Connor in 'Terminator 3' was Changed for a Reason: the Contract with Furlong had Already been Signed, but the Actor's Career was Derailed
globallookpress.com — Lin Shaye, Skeet Ulrich, Mena Suvari
Old-timers Are Coming Back: 90’s Favorites Bringing a New Chilling Horror
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