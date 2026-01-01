Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
Date of Birth
5 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Carnivàle
(2003)
7.9
Sin City
(2005)
7.6
House of Lies
(2012)
Filmography
4.8
BFFs
BFFs
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
7
Tiny Beautiful Things
Drama, Comedy,
2023, USA
4.8
Knights of the Zodiac
Knights of the Zodiac
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Informant
Informant
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
What You Wish For
What You Wish For
Thriller
2023, Colombia / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Let the Right One In
Drama, Horror
2022, USA
6.1
What Josiah Saw
What Josiah Saw
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
2.3
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Thriller, Crime
2020, USA
Show more
News about Nick Stahl’s private life
John Connor in 'Terminator 3' was Changed for a Reason: the Contract with Furlong had Already been Signed, but the Actor's Career was Derailed
Old-timers Are Coming Back: 90’s Favorites Bringing a New Chilling Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree