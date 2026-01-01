Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Earthly Love
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Earthly Love
7.3

Earthly Love

, 1974
Lyubov zemnaya
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Earthly Love
7.3

Cast

Evgeniy Matveev
Evgeniy Matveev
Zakhar Deryugin
Zinaida Kirienko
Zinaida Kirienko
Yefrosinya
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Tikhon Bryukhanov
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Katerina Deryugina
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Manya Polivanova
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Yelizaveta Anisimova
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Rodion Anisimov
Viktor Khokhryakov
Oleg Chubarov
Aleksandr Potapov
Nikita Bobok
Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Koshev
Director Evgeniy Matveev
Writer Valentin Chernykh, Evgeniy Matveev, Pyotr Proskurin
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 21 July 1975
Release date
24 July 1975 Russia 12+
21 July 1975 Kazakhstan
24 July 1975 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Lyubov zemnaya, Earthly Love, Földi szerelem, Spóźniona miłość, Unvergängliche Leidenschaft, Любовь земная

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Earthly Love

Destiny
Destiny Drama, Romantic, War
1977, USSR
7.0
Sportloto-82
Sportloto-82 Comedy
1982, USSR
7.0
The Garage
The Garage Comedy
1979, USSR
8.0
The Little Golden Calf
The Little Golden Calf Comedy
1968, USSR
8.0
Beware of the Car
Beware of the Car Comedy, Romantic, Crime
1966, USSR
8.0
An Easy Life
An Easy Life Comedy
1964, USSR
7.0
Queen of the Gas Station
Queen of the Gas Station Comedy
1962, USSR
7.0
Samogonshchiki
Samogonshchiki Short, Comedy
1961, USSR
7.0
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross Comedy, Short
1961, USSR
7.0
The Unamenables
The Unamenables Comedy
1959, USSR
7.0
Ballad of a Soldier
Ballad of a Soldier Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
7.0
The Height
The Height Drama
1957, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more