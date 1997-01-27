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Filmography
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Aleksandr Zarkhi
Aleksandr Zarkhi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Zarkhi
Aleksandr Zarkhi
Aleksandr Zarkhi
Date of Birth
18 February 1908
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 January 1997
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Anna Karenina
(1967)
7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
(1980)
6.9
My younger brother
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
1985
1980
1967
1962
1959
1957
1955
1952
1947
1944
1939
1936
1935
1932
All
14
Films
14
Director
14
Writer
8
6.9
Chicherin
Chicherin
Drama, Biography
1985, USSR
7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo
Romantic, History, Biography
1980, USSR
7.4
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Drama
1967, USSR
6.9
My younger brother
Moy mladshiy brat
Drama
1962, USSR
6.6
People on the Bridge
Lyudi na mostu
Drama
1959, USSR
6.8
The Height
Vysota
Drama
1957, USSR
6.3
Nesterka
Nesterka
Adventure, Comedy
1955, USSR
5.7
Pavlinka
Pavlinka
Comedy
1952, USSR
6.4
In the Name of Life
Vo imya zhizni
Drama
1947, USSR
6.9
The Last Hill
Malakhov kurgan
Drama, War
1944, USSR
6.8
Member of the Government
Chlen pravitelstva
Drama
1939, USSR
6.6
Baltic Deputy
Deputat Baltiki
Drama
1936, USSR
5.8
Hectic Days
Goryachie denyochki
Comedy
1935, USSR
5.9
My Motherland
Moya rodina
Drama
1932, USSR
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