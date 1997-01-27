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Aleksandr Zarkhi
Aleksandr Zarkhi Aleksandr Zarkhi
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Zarkhi

Aleksandr Zarkhi

Aleksandr Zarkhi

Date of Birth
18 February 1908
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 January 1997
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Anna Karenina 7.4
Anna Karenina (1967)
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky 7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky (1980)
My younger brother 6.9
My younger brother (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Chicherin Chicherin
Drama, Biography 1985, USSR
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky 7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo
Romantic, History, Biography 1980, USSR
Anna Karenina 7.4
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Drama 1967, USSR
My younger brother 6.9
My younger brother Moy mladshiy brat
Drama 1962, USSR
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge Lyudi na mostu
Drama 1959, USSR
The Height 6.8
The Height Vysota
Drama 1957, USSR
6.3
Nesterka Nesterka
Adventure, Comedy 1955, USSR
5.7
Pavlinka Pavlinka
Comedy 1952, USSR
In the Name of Life 6.4
In the Name of Life Vo imya zhizni
Drama 1947, USSR
The Last Hill 6.9
The Last Hill Malakhov kurgan
Drama, War 1944, USSR
Member of the Government 6.8
Member of the Government Chlen pravitelstva
Drama 1939, USSR
Baltic Deputy 6.6
Baltic Deputy Deputat Baltiki
Drama 1936, USSR
Hectic Days 5.8
Hectic Days Goryachie denyochki
Comedy 1935, USSR
My Motherland 5.9
My Motherland Moya rodina
Drama 1932, USSR
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