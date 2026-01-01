Menu
Awards and nominations of Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion 1970

Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1970 Cannes Film Festival 1970
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
