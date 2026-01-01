Menu
The last petal
The last petal
18+
Short
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
25 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
11 July 1977
Release date
11 July 1977
Russia
12+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Posledniy lepestok, The Last Petal, Последний лепесток, El último pétalo, To Telefteo Anthopetalo, Viimane õieleht
Director
Roman Kachanov
Cast
Vladimir Guliayev
Maria Vinogradova
Agar Vlasova
Nina Zorskaya
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The last petal
7.5
Cheburashka idyot v shkolu
(1983)
8.2
V sinem more, v beloy pene...
(1984)
7.4
Volchishche - seryy khvostishche
(1983)
6.9
Koshkin dom
(1982)
7.7
Myshonok Pik
(1978)
7.7
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
(1978)
7.3
Vasilisa Prekrasnaya
(1977)
7.8
Po sledam bremenskikh muzykantov
(1971)
7.1
The Return from Olympus
(1969)
7.5
Skazka o zolotom petushke
(1967)
7.3
Dyuymovochka
(1964)
7.8
Chipollino
(1961)
7.3
7.2
IMDb
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
