Poster of The last petal
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The last petal

The last petal

The last petal 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 11 July 1977
Release date
11 July 1977 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Posledniy lepestok, The Last Petal, Последний лепесток, El último pétalo, To Telefteo Anthopetalo, Viimane õieleht
Director
Roman Kachanov
Cast
Vladimir Guliayev
Vladimir Guliayev
Maria Vinogradova
Agar Vlasova
Nina Zorskaya
Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
