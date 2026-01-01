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Poster of Kashtanka
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Kashtanka
7.1

Kashtanka

, 1975
Kashtanka
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Kashtanka
7.1

Cast

Vyacheslav Borisov
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Viktor Panchenko
Sergey Shvartszoyd
Director Roman Balayan
Writer Anton Chekhov, Viktor Govyada
Composer Vladimir Guba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 4 April 1975
Release date
4 April 1975 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Kashtanka, Каштанка, Kaschtanka - Abenteuer einer Hündin

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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