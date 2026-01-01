Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Michael Mendl
Michael Mendl
Date of Birth
20 April 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Marnow Murders
(2021)
7.2
Barfuss
(2005)
7.1
Downfall
(2004)
Filmography
6.2
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Animation, Family
2025, USA / Germany / India
Watch trailer
6.5
First Snow of Summer
Sterne unter der Stadt
Romantic
2023, Austria
7.2
Marnow Murders
Drama, Crime
2021, Germany
6.3
Fritz Lang
Fritz Lang
Drama, Crime
2016, Germany
4.9
Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan
Hexe Lilli: Die Reise nach Mandolan
Comedy, Detective, Family, Fantasy
2011, Germany / Spain / Austria
Watch trailer
4.4
Pompei
Drama, History
2007, Italy
7.2
Barfuss
Barfuss
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2005, Germany
7.1
Downfall
Der Untergang
War, Drama
2004, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
