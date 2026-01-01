Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Mendl Michael Mendl
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Mendl

Michael Mendl

Michael Mendl

Date of Birth
20 April 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Marnow Murders 7.2
Marnow Murders (2021)
Barfuss 7.2
Barfuss (2005)
Downfall 7.1
Downfall (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue 6.2
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Animation, Family 2025, USA / Germany / India
Watch trailer
First Snow of Summer 6.5
First Snow of Summer Sterne unter der Stadt
Romantic 2023, Austria
Marnow Murders 7.2
Marnow Murders
Drama, Crime 2021, Germany
Fritz Lang 6.3
Fritz Lang Fritz Lang
Drama, Crime 2016, Germany
Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan 4.9
Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan Hexe Lilli: Die Reise nach Mandolan
Comedy, Detective, Family, Fantasy 2011, Germany / Spain / Austria
Watch trailer
Pompei 4.4
Pompei
Drama, History 2007, Italy
Barfuss 7.2
Barfuss Barfuss
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2005, Germany
Downfall 7.1
Downfall Der Untergang
War, Drama 2004, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more