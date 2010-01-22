Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
25 June 2011
World premiere
22 January 2010
Release date
|22 January 2010
|Russia
|
|18+
|9 July 2011
|Australia
|
|
|20 December 2012
|Brazil
|
|
|3 January 2012
|France
|
|
|29 September 2012
|Germany
|
|
|27 January 2012
|Italy
|
|
|22 January 2010
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|23 February 2012
|Netherlands
|
|
|24 August 2012
|Romania
|
|N-15
|22 January 2010
|USA
|
|
|22 January 2010
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$449,702
Production
The Last Picture Company, American Work, CatchPlay
Also known as
Hesher, Juventude em Fúria, Rebel, Хешер, Heseris, Hesher - Der Rebell, Hesher è stato qui, Hesher è stato qui!, Hesher Esteve Aqui, Metalhead, Sa Lầy, Syčák Hesher, Хешър, メタルヘッド, 心戀往事