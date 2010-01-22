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Poster of Hesher
7.2
Hesher - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hesher
7.2

Hesher

, 2010
Hesher
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hesher
7.2
Hesher - trailer
Hesher  trailer

Synopsis

A young boy has lost his mother and is losing touch with his father and the world around him. Then he meets Hesher who manages to make his life even more chaotic.

Cast

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch
Devin Brochu
Director Spencer Susser
Writer David Michôd, Spencer Susser, Brian Charles Frank
Composer François Tétaz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 25 June 2011
World premiere 22 January 2010
Release date
22 January 2010 Russia 18+
9 July 2011 Australia
20 December 2012 Brazil
3 January 2012 France
29 September 2012 Germany
27 January 2012 Italy
22 January 2010 Kazakhstan
23 February 2012 Netherlands
24 August 2012 Romania N-15
22 January 2010 USA
22 January 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $449,702
Production The Last Picture Company, American Work, CatchPlay
Also known as
Hesher, Juventude em Fúria, Rebel, Хешер, Heseris, Hesher - Der Rebell, Hesher è stato qui, Hesher è stato qui!, Hesher Esteve Aqui, Metalhead, Sa Lầy, Syčák Hesher, Хешър, メタルヘッド, 心戀往事

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hesher - trailer
Hesher Trailer
Hesher - фильм о фильме
Hesher Фильм о фильме
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Mrs. Rosowski Life is like walking in the rain... you can hide and take cover or you can just get wet.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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