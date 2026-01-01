Menu
Michaël Youn

Michaël Youn

Date of Birth
2 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale (2006)
Vive la France 6.9
Vive la France (2013)
Le Chef 6.8
Le Chef (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Gardener 4.1
The Gardener Le jardinier
Action, Comedy 2025, Belgium / France
Bald Is the New Black 4.2
Bald Is the New Black Certains l'aiment chauve
Comedy 2025, France
Une affaire française 6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime 2021, France
Lucky 4.6
Lucky Lucky
Comedy 2020, France
Divorce Club 5
Divorce Club Divorce Club
Comedy 2020, France
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas 4.4
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Comedy 2019, Belgium / France
Chamboultout 6
Chamboultout Chamboultout
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Vive la France 6.9
Vive la France Vive la France
Comedy 2013, France
Le Chef 6.8
Le Chef Comme un chef
Comedy 2012, France
Lucky Luke 5.9
Lucky Luke Lucky Luke
Comedy, Western 2009, France / Argentina
Casino Royale 8
Casino Royale Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Incontrôlable 3.3
Incontrôlable Incontrolable
Comedy 2006, France
Iznogoud 4.2
Iznogoud Iznogoud
Comedy 2005, France
Un reste, l'autre part, L' 4.8
Un reste, l'autre part, L' Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Comedy 2005, France
11 commandements, Les 4.7
11 commandements, Les 11 commandements, Les
Comedy 2004, France
