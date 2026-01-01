Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michaël Youn
Michaël Youn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michaël Youn
Michaël Youn
Michaël Youn
Date of Birth
2 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Casino Royale
(2006)
6.9
Vive la France
(2013)
6.8
Le Chef
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2021
2020
2019
2013
2012
2009
2006
2005
2004
All
15
Films
14
TV Shows
1
Actor
15
Writer
3
Director
2
4.1
The Gardener
Le jardinier
Action, Comedy
2025, Belgium / France
4.2
Bald Is the New Black
Certains l'aiment chauve
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime
2021, France
4.6
Lucky
Lucky
Comedy
2020, France
5
Divorce Club
Divorce Club
Comedy
2020, France
4.4
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Comedy
2019, Belgium / France
6
Chamboultout
Chamboultout
Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
6.9
Vive la France
Vive la France
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Le Chef
Comme un chef
Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
5.9
Lucky Luke
Lucky Luke
Comedy, Western
2009, France / Argentina
Watch trailer
8
Casino Royale
Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
3.3
Incontrôlable
Incontrolable
Comedy
2006, France
4.2
Iznogoud
Iznogoud
Comedy
2005, France
4.8
Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Comedy
2005, France
4.7
11 commandements, Les
11 commandements, Les
Comedy
2004, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree