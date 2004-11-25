Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 25 November 2004
Release date
25 November 2004 Russia Пан Терра 12+
25 November 2004 Kazakhstan
25 November 2004 Ukraine
Director
Ekaterina Kalinina
Cast
Aleksey Kortnev
Aleksey Kortnev
Kirill Gratsinskiy
Mariya Shalayeva
Mariya Shalayeva
Natalya Fisson
Natalya Fisson
Dmitriy Khoronko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.7
Rate 11 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
