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Poster of Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy
Kinoafisha Films Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy

Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy

, 2007
Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy
Russia / History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy

Cast

Hanna Kazyuchyts
Hanna Kazyuchyts
Anna
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Anna
Antonina Sheina
Liza
Nina Drobysheva
Nina Drobysheva
Liza
Violetta Aleksandrova-Serzh
Dunya
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Dunya
Daniil Spivakovsky
Daniil Spivakovsky
Vadim
Maksim Denesh
Yura
Dmitri Rudkov
Pyotr
Igor Pavlov
Igor Pavlov
Fyodor Nikolaevich
Director Mikhail Bogin
Writer Gitana-Mariya Batalova
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 15 August 2007
Release date
15 August 2007 Russia 12+
15 August 2007 Kazakhstan
15 August 2007 Ukraine
Production Globus-film
Also known as
Dom na Angliyskoy naberehznoy, House on the Promenade Des Anglais, Дом на Английской набережной

Film rating

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