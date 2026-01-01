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About
Filmography
Lawrence Chou
Lawrence Chou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Chou
Lawrence Chou
Lawrence Chou
Date of Birth
19 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Eye
(2002)
5.6
The Child's Eye
(2010)
5.2
Onpaku
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2010
2002
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.2
Onpaku
Onpaku
Horror
2022, Hong Kong
5.6
The Child's Eye
Child's Eye
Horror
2010, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
6.9
The Eye
Jian gui / The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2002, Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
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