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Lawrence Chou Lawrence Chou
Kinoafisha Persons Lawrence Chou

Lawrence Chou

Lawrence Chou

Date of Birth
19 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Eye 6.9
The Eye (2002)
The Child's Eye 5.6
The Child's Eye (2010)
Onpaku 5.2
Onpaku (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Onpaku 5.2
Onpaku Onpaku
Horror 2022, Hong Kong
The Child's Eye 5.6
The Child's Eye Child's Eye
Horror 2010, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
The Eye 6.9
The Eye Jian gui / The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2002, Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
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