Angelica Lee

Date of Birth
23 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Abang Adik 7.3
Abang Adik (2023)
The Thieves 7.0
The Thieves (2012)
The Eye 6.9
The Eye (2002)

Filmography

The Resurrected
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller 2025, Taiwan, Province of China
Abang Adik 7.3
Abang Adik Abang Adik
Crime, Drama 2023, Malaysia
The Thieves 7
The Thieves Dodookdeul
Crime, Action 2012, South Korea
The Eye 6.9
The Eye Jian gui / The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2002, Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
