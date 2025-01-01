Angelica Lee

Menu
Date of Birth
23 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.3
Abang Adik
(2023)
7.0
The Thieves
(2012)
6.9
The Eye
(2002)
Filmography
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller
2025, Taiwan, Province of China
7.3
Abang Adik
Abang Adik
Crime, Drama
2023, Malaysia
7
The Thieves
Dodookdeul
Crime, Action
2012, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
The Eye
Jian gui / The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2002, Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
