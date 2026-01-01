Menu
Films
Finding Neverland
Finding Neverland Awards
Awards and nominations of Finding Neverland 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Laterna Magica Prize
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
