7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.7
3 posters
The Jane Austen Book Club

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Jane Austen Book Club 18+
Synopsis

Six Californians start a club to discuss the works of Jane Austen, only to find their relationships -- both old and new -- begin to resemble 21st century versions of her novels.
The Jane Austen Book Club - trailer
The Jane Austen Book Club  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 16 November 2007
World premiere 9 September 2007
Release date
9 September 2007 Russia WDSSPR 16+
31 January 2008 Australia M
19 November 2007 Brazil
9 September 2007 Canada
9 September 2007 France TP
7 February 2008 Germany
16 November 2007 Great Britain
9 September 2007 Kazakhstan
9 September 2007 USA
9 September 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $7,163,566
Production Mockingbird Pictures, John Calley Productions
Also known as
The Jane Austen Book Club, Conociendo a Jane Austen, O Clube de Leitura de Jane Austen, A Jane Austen könyvklub, Câu Lạc Bộ Sách Jane Austen, Cercul literar Jane Austen, Coneixent Jane Austen, Der Jane Austen Club, Džeinės Ostin knygų klubas, Il club di Jane Austen, Jane Austen -lukupiiri, Jane Austen Book Club, Jane Austeni raamatuklubi, Klub bralcev Jane Austen, Le club Jane Austen, Lettre ouverte à Jane Austen, Rozważni i romantyczni - Klub miłośników Jane Austen, Λέσχη για ερωτευμένους, Жизнь по Джейн Остин, Життя по Джейн Остін, Литературният клуб на Джейн Остин, ジェイン・オースティンの読書会, 珍奧斯汀的戀愛教室
Director
Robin Swicord
Robin Swicord
Cast
Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Hugh Dancy
Hugh Dancy
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Quotes
Grigg Harris What about me? Am I your friend? Or am I just some... some widget to help you make Sylvia feel better about herself? Why did you invite me to be part of your book club? No, what went through your mind the first time you saw me? "There's a man who is *dying* to read every book Jane Austen ever wrote." Is that what you thought?
Jocelyn No.
Grigg Harris But I thought, "What a beautiful woman. I hope she looks over at me." I thought if I read your favorite books that you would read mine. But no... no, no. You just want to be obeyed. That's why you have dogs.
Film Trailers
The Jane Austen Book Club - trailer
The Jane Austen Book Club Trailer
Listen to the
soundtrack The Jane Austen Book Club
Stills
