Poster of Tenderness
Рейтинги
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tenderness

Tenderness

Tenderness 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 15 January 2009
Release date
15 January 2009 Russia Пирамида 16+
30 April 2009 Australia
26 June 2009 Great Britain
15 January 2009 Israel
15 January 2009 Kazakhstan
25 June 2009 New Zealand
20 November 2009 Spain
15 January 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $322,189
Production Lionsgate, GreeneStreet Films, iDeal Partners Film Fund
Also known as
Tenderness, Tenderness - Auf der Spur des Killers, Anexeleghti ekdikisi, Asesino Íntimo, Halálos gyengédség, Katilin Peşinde, La ternura del asesino, Na Trilha do Assassino, Piętno przeszłości, Tenderness - No Trilho do Assassino, Traqués, Нежност, Нежность, チェイシング/追跡, 關鍵殺機
Director
John Polson
Cast
Michael Ahl
Vincent Bagnall
Tanya Clarke
Karina Colon
Russell Crowe
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tenderness
Steel Country / A Dark Place 6.3
Steel Country / A Dark Place (2018)
Siberia 3.9
Siberia (2018)
Running with the Devil 5.4
Running with the Devil (2018)
Tenderness 6.4
Tenderness (2017)
Trespass Against Us 5.9
Trespass Against Us (2016)
5 Flights Up 6.2
5 Flights Up (2014)
Broken City 6.7
Broken City (2013)
Deadfall 6.2
Deadfall (2012)
The Cold Light of Day 5.5
The Cold Light of Day (2012)
The Man with the Iron Fists 6.7
The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)
Surveillance 6.7
Surveillance (2008)
The Tournament 6.9
The Tournament (2008)

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[last lines]
Lt. Cristofuoro My wife likes to say there are two kinds of people, those chasing pleasure and those running from pain. Maybe she's right, I don't know. What I do know is this: Pleasure helps you forget. But pain, pain forces you to hope. You tell yourself this can't last. Today could be different. Today something just might change.
Stills
