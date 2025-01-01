Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Window to Europe
Events
Window to Europe 1995
All nominated films "Window to Europe" in 1995
Site
Russia
Grand Prix / Best Animated Film
6.8
Lev s sedoy borodoy
Andrey Hrzhanovskiy
Winner
Grand Prix / Best Film
7.7
Peculiarities of the National Hunt
Osobennosti natsionalnoy okhoty
Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Winner
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Animated Film
Switchcraft
Switchcraft
Konstantin Bronzit
Winner
Special Prize of the Jury / Special Prize
6.1
Eliksir
Irina Yevteyeva
Winner
Year
Window to Europe 2024
Window to Europe 2023
Window to Europe 2022
Window to Europe 2021
Window to Europe 2020
Window to Europe 2019
Show all
Window to Europe 2018
Window to Europe 2017
Window to Europe 2016
Window to Europe 2015
Window to Europe 2014
Window to Europe 2013
Window to Europe 2009
Window to Europe 2007
Window to Europe 2004
Window to Europe 2003
Window to Europe 2002
Window to Europe 2001
Window to Europe 1999
Window to Europe 1998
Window to Europe 1997
Window to Europe 1996
Window to Europe 1995
Window to Europe 1994
Window to Europe 1993
Nominations
/ Special Mention of the Jury
Golden Shallop - Audience Award
Prix Savva Kulish / Special Prize
Russian Producers Guild Prize / Special Prize
Festival President Prize / Autumn Premieres
Jury Diploma / Best actor
Show all
Price of the Guild Film Critics Russia / Feature Film
Special Prize of the Jury / Co-production competition
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Cinematography
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Visual and Music
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Actor
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Ensemble Cast
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Animated Film
Special Prize of the Jury / Best Debut
Special Prize of the Jury / Autumn Premieres
Special Prize of the Jury / Special Prize
Grand Prix / Best Animated Film
Grand Prix / Best Documentary
Grand Prix / Best Film
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree