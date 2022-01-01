|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (The Flight Attendant)
|Blake Neely
|1:30
|2
|Welcome Aboard
|Blake Neely
|4:38
|3
|Look for Your Nearest Exit
|Blake Neely
|4:19
|4
|In the Event of an Emergency
|Blake Neely
|4:31
|5
|Drinks Will Be Served
|Blake Neely
|5:04
|6
|Secure Your Own Mask First
|Blake Neely
|7:31
|7
|Place Seat Backs in Upright Position
|Blake Neely
|5:46
|8
|Safety Cards Are Found in the Seat Pocket
|Blake Neely
|4:22
|9
|Smoking Is Strictly Prohibited
|Blake Neely
|5:07
|10
|Life Vests Are Located Under Your Seat
|Blake Neely
|6:10
|11
|We Expect Turbulence Ahead
|Blake Neely
|4:34
|12
|Fasten Your Seatbelt
|Blake Neely
|5:35
|13
|Turn Off Electronic Devices
|Blake Neely
|5:46
|14
|Now Prepare for Take-off
|Blake Neely
|4:13
|15
|Thank You for Flying with Us
|Blake Neely
|7:37