Музыка из сериала «Бортпроводница»

The Flight Attendant: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
The Flight Attendant: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Blake Neely
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Main Title (The Flight Attendant) Blake Neely 1:30
2 Welcome Aboard Blake Neely 4:38
3 Look for Your Nearest Exit Blake Neely 4:19
4 In the Event of an Emergency Blake Neely 4:31
5 Drinks Will Be Served Blake Neely 5:04
6 Secure Your Own Mask First Blake Neely 7:31
7 Place Seat Backs in Upright Position Blake Neely 5:46
8 Safety Cards Are Found in the Seat Pocket Blake Neely 4:22
9 Smoking Is Strictly Prohibited Blake Neely 5:07
10 Life Vests Are Located Under Your Seat Blake Neely 6:10
11 We Expect Turbulence Ahead Blake Neely 4:34
12 Fasten Your Seatbelt Blake Neely 5:35
13 Turn Off Electronic Devices Blake Neely 5:46
14 Now Prepare for Take-off Blake Neely 4:13
15 Thank You for Flying with Us Blake Neely 7:37
Доступен список песен из сериала «Бортпроводница» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Бортпроводница» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
