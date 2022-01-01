|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Riot's a Distraction
|Tree Adams
|2:30
|2
|Clexa Theme
|Tree Adams
|7:05
|3
|The Flame Will Protect
|Tree Adams
|3:04
|4
|Bellarke Theme
|Tree Adams
|3:51
|5
|Perverse Instantiation
|Tree Adams
|2:16
|6
|Hunt For Lincoln
|Tree Adams
|3:24
|7
|Clarke Is the Flamekeeper
|Tree Adams
|3:25
|8
|Satellite Migration Complete
|Tree Adams
|3:16
|9
|Polis
|Tree Adams
|2:53
|10
|Wanheda
|Tree Adams
|3:23
|11
|Take a Life with Me (Grounder Anthem)
|Tree Adams, Julia Dominczak
|2:42
|12
|Murphy and Emori Grifter Love Theme
|Tree Adams
|3:19
|13
|Skaikru Heroic Theme
|Tree Adams
|3:49
|14
|A Crucifixion
|Tree Adams
|1:27
|15
|I Will Always Be with You
|Tree Adams
|2:02
|16
|A Hero's Funeral
|Tree Adams
|3:15
|17
|Fate of the Mountain Man
|Tree Adams
|3:11
|18
|Luna's Sorrow
|Tree Adams
|1:20
|19
|Jasper's Dilemma
|Tree Adams
|3:23
|20
|Alie and the City of Light
|Tree Adams
|4:01
|21
|Monty's Choice
|Tree Adams
|1:33
|22
|The Program That Ended the World
|Tree Adams
|1:55
|23
|Raven's Path
|Tree Adams
|3:04
|24
|Pike's Army
|Tree Adams
|0:59
|25
|Ontari
|Tree Adams
|3:57
|26
|Ice Nation
|Tree Adams
|3:41
|27
|Luna of the Boat People
|Tree Adams
|3:26
|28
|Octavia Gives Chase
|Tree Adams
|1:46
|29
|The Awakening
|Tree Adams
|3:40