1 The Riot's a Distraction Tree Adams 2:30

2 Clexa Theme Tree Adams 7:05

3 The Flame Will Protect Tree Adams 3:04

4 Bellarke Theme Tree Adams 3:51

5 Perverse Instantiation Tree Adams 2:16

6 Hunt For Lincoln Tree Adams 3:24

7 Clarke Is the Flamekeeper Tree Adams 3:25

8 Satellite Migration Complete Tree Adams 3:16

9 Polis Tree Adams 2:53

10 Wanheda Tree Adams 3:23

11 Take a Life with Me (Grounder Anthem) Tree Adams, Julia Dominczak 2:42

12 Murphy and Emori Grifter Love Theme Tree Adams 3:19

13 Skaikru Heroic Theme Tree Adams 3:49

14 A Crucifixion Tree Adams 1:27

15 I Will Always Be with You Tree Adams 2:02

16 A Hero's Funeral Tree Adams 3:15

17 Fate of the Mountain Man Tree Adams 3:11

18 Luna's Sorrow Tree Adams 1:20

19 Jasper's Dilemma Tree Adams 3:23

20 Alie and the City of Light Tree Adams 4:01

21 Monty's Choice Tree Adams 1:33

22 The Program That Ended the World Tree Adams 1:55

23 Raven's Path Tree Adams 3:04

24 Pike's Army Tree Adams 0:59

25 Ontari Tree Adams 3:57

26 Ice Nation Tree Adams 3:41

27 Luna of the Boat People Tree Adams 3:26

28 Octavia Gives Chase Tree Adams 1:46