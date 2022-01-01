Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Звездные войны: Повстанцы Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Звездные войны: Повстанцы»

Star Wars Rebels: Season Two (Original Soundtrack)
Star Wars Rebels: Season Two (Original Soundtrack) 33 композиции. Kevin Kiner
Слушать
Star Wars Rebels: Season One (Original Soundtrack)
Star Wars Rebels: Season One (Original Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Kevin Kiner
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 A Jedi Leader Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07
2 You're the Bait! Kevin Kiner 3:14
3 Rex and Ahsoka Reunited Kevin Kiner 1:02
4 Your Master Has Deceived You Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07
5 Twin Moons Kevin Kiner 1:47
6 Kanan Salutes Rex Kevin Kiner / John Williams 0:46
7 Kidnapping Fenn Rau Kevin Kiner 1:08
8 Hera Soars Kevin Kiner 2:35
9 Ezra and Leia Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:08
10 Hondo and Ezra Escape Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:15
11 Team Steals the Cargo Kevin Kiner 1:25
12 Best Pilot in the Galaxy Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:38
13 Kanan and Hera Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:35
14 Ketsu and Sabine's History Kevin Kiner 1:24
15 Ahsoka Duels the Inquisitors Kevin Kiner 2:31
16 Finding Lasan Kevin Kiner 2:02
17 Journey Into the Star Cluster Kevin Kiner 2:48
18 Can't Protect Ezra Forever Kevin Kiner 2:14
19 Ezra and the Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:25
20 Pergill in Hyperspace Kevin Kiner 1:37
21 Cham Kevin Kiner 1:17
22 Chopper's Inside Info Kevin Kiner 2:18
23 Zeb Rock Kevin Kiner 1:07
24 The Great Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:57
25 Maul Kevin Kiner 1:01
26 Ezra Trusts Maul Kevin Kiner 1:38
27 Maul and Ezra Kevin Kiner 1:24
28 Blinded Kevin Kiner 1:28
29 Kanan's Mask Kevin Kiner 1:04
30 A Master and an Apprentice Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07
31 Anakin and Ahsoka Kevin Kiner 1:17
32 Where the Sun Sails and the Moon Walks Kevin Kiner 1:56
33 It's Over Now Kevin Kiner 1:55
Доступен список песен из сериала «Звездные войны: Повстанцы» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Звездные войны: Повстанцы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
