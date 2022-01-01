1 A Jedi Leader Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07

2 You're the Bait! Kevin Kiner 3:14

3 Rex and Ahsoka Reunited Kevin Kiner 1:02

4 Your Master Has Deceived You Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07

5 Twin Moons Kevin Kiner 1:47

6 Kanan Salutes Rex Kevin Kiner / John Williams 0:46

7 Kidnapping Fenn Rau Kevin Kiner 1:08

8 Hera Soars Kevin Kiner 2:35

9 Ezra and Leia Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:08

10 Hondo and Ezra Escape Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:15

11 Team Steals the Cargo Kevin Kiner 1:25

12 Best Pilot in the Galaxy Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:38

13 Kanan and Hera Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:35

14 Ketsu and Sabine's History Kevin Kiner 1:24

15 Ahsoka Duels the Inquisitors Kevin Kiner 2:31

16 Finding Lasan Kevin Kiner 2:02

17 Journey Into the Star Cluster Kevin Kiner 2:48

18 Can't Protect Ezra Forever Kevin Kiner 2:14

19 Ezra and the Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:25

20 Pergill in Hyperspace Kevin Kiner 1:37

21 Cham Kevin Kiner 1:17

22 Chopper's Inside Info Kevin Kiner 2:18

23 Zeb Rock Kevin Kiner 1:07

24 The Great Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:57

25 Maul Kevin Kiner 1:01

26 Ezra Trusts Maul Kevin Kiner 1:38

27 Maul and Ezra Kevin Kiner 1:24

28 Blinded Kevin Kiner 1:28

29 Kanan's Mask Kevin Kiner 1:04

30 A Master and an Apprentice Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07

31 Anakin and Ahsoka Kevin Kiner 1:17

32 Where the Sun Sails and the Moon Walks Kevin Kiner 1:56