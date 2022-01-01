|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tunnels and Trash
|Майкл Брук
|1:00
|2
|I’ll Be There
|Майкл Брук
|2:21
|3
|Race Over Boston
|Майкл Брук
|1:00
|4
|Out of Breath
|Майкл Брук
|0:42
|5
|A Moment of Pause
|Майкл Брук
|0:21
|6
|Amputee
|Майкл Брук
|3:22
|7
|I Saw the Bomber
|Майкл Брук
|2:19
|8
|Sitting On My Leg
|Майкл Брук
|1:43
|9
|Sutures
|Майкл Брук
|3:12
|10
|Leaving the Hospital
|Майкл Брук
|1:57
|11
|You Can Go Erin
|Майкл Брук
|1:03
|12
|New Legs
|Майкл Брук
|2:51
|13
|I Can’t Do This Without You
|Майкл Брук
|2:16
|14
|On Ice
|Майкл Брук
|2:16
|15
|Does This Hurt?
|Майкл Брук
|2:12
|16
|Leaning On Me
|Майкл Брук
|2:16
|17
|Rehabilitation
|Майкл Брук
|1:55
|18
|Going Somewhere
|Майкл Брук
|1:24
|19
|Taking Steps
|Майкл Брук
|1:38
|20
|After Carlos
|Майкл Брук
|4:07
|21
|Centered
|Майкл Брук
|4:06
|22
|Concession Confessions
|Майкл Брук
|2:43
|23
|See Ya Later Patty
|Майкл Брук
|2:01