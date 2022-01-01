Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чудо на Гудзоне Чудо на Гудзоне
Музыка из фильма «Чудо на Гудзоне» (2016)
Sully Чудо на Гудзоне 2016 / США
8.0 Оцените
62 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Чудо на Гудзоне» (2016)

Sully (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Sully (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band
1 Sully Suite Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 9:24
2 Sully Wakes Up Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:40
3 Flying Home (Sully's Theme) Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:59
4 Boarding Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 0:39
5 Hospital Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:01
6 F4 Malfunction Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:19
7 Hudson View Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:20
8 Sully Reflects Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 1:29
9 I Could Have Lost You Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 1:06
10 Arrow Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 3:17
11 Sully Running Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 0:59
12 Times Square Run Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 1:26
13 Simulation Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 4:56
14 Sully Doubts Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:36
15 Vindication Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 1:12
16 Grey Goose with a Splash of Water Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 3:10
17 Sauna Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:03
18 Rescue Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 2:17
19 Flying Home (Alternate Take) Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band 4:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чудо на Гудзоне» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чудо на Гудзоне» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
