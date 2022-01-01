|1
|Sully Suite
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|9:24
|2
|Sully Wakes Up
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:40
|3
|Flying Home (Sully's Theme)
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:59
|4
|Boarding
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|0:39
|5
|Hospital
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:01
|6
|F4 Malfunction
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:19
|7
|Hudson View
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:20
|8
|Sully Reflects
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|1:29
|9
|I Could Have Lost You
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|1:06
|10
|Arrow
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|3:17
|11
|Sully Running
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|0:59
|12
|Times Square Run
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|1:26
|13
|Simulation
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|4:56
|14
|Sully Doubts
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:36
|15
|Vindication
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|1:12
|16
|Grey Goose with a Splash of Water
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|3:10
|17
|Sauna
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:03
|18
|Rescue
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|2:17
|19
|Flying Home (Alternate Take)
|Clint Eastwood, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band / The Tierney Sutton Band
|4:07