Хотел бы я быть здесь
Музыка из фильма «Хотел бы я быть здесь» (2014)
Wish I Was Here Хотел бы я быть здесь 2014 / США
7.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Хотел бы я быть здесь» (2014)

Wish I Was Here (Original Motion Picture Score)
Wish I Was Here (Original Motion Picture Score) 13 композиций. Роб Симонсен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Running Through the Woods Роб Симонсен 1:40
2 The Family Bloom Роб Симонсен 1:27
3 The Frozen Forest Роб Симонсен 1:17
4 I'm Excited to Ask Her a Question Роб Симонсен 1:55
5 The Dark Cliffs of Father Rabbi Роб Симонсен 1:05
6 Talking to Jesse Роб Симонсен 1:23
7 I Already Am a Great Matriarch Роб Симонсен 1:10
8 Shimmering Роб Симонсен 2:02
9 Sitting On This Rock Here With You Роб Симонсен 1:52
10 Let Dad Sleep Роб Симонсен 1:05
11 Fixing the Fence Роб Симонсен 1:06
12 Swimming in Sunlight Роб Симонсен 1:52
13 Forward Is the Only Direction We Have Роб Симонсен 3:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хотел бы я быть здесь» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хотел бы я быть здесь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
