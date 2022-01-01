|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Running Through the Woods
|Роб Симонсен
|1:40
|2
|The Family Bloom
|Роб Симонсен
|1:27
|3
|The Frozen Forest
|Роб Симонсен
|1:17
|4
|I'm Excited to Ask Her a Question
|Роб Симонсен
|1:55
|5
|The Dark Cliffs of Father Rabbi
|Роб Симонсен
|1:05
|6
|Talking to Jesse
|Роб Симонсен
|1:23
|7
|I Already Am a Great Matriarch
|Роб Симонсен
|1:10
|8
|Shimmering
|Роб Симонсен
|2:02
|9
|Sitting On This Rock Here With You
|Роб Симонсен
|1:52
|10
|Let Dad Sleep
|Роб Симонсен
|1:05
|11
|Fixing the Fence
|Роб Симонсен
|1:06
|12
|Swimming in Sunlight
|Роб Симонсен
|1:52
|13
|Forward Is the Only Direction We Have
|Роб Симонсен
|3:24