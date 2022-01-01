|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Any Other Day
|Hilary Duff
|3:42
|2
|Under Wraps
|The Innocent Bystanders
|3:44
|3
|A Hero
|The Innocent Bystanders
|1:20
|4
|New World Anthem
|Jeremy Wall
|4:58
|5
|The Truth Is
|Anthony Miranda
|3:13
|6
|Blue Straggler
|Electrelane
|6:51
|7
|Jesus
|Al Sgro & The Brendan Hines
|3:25
|8
|Phonebooth Mix
|Roddy Bottum
|3:23
|9
|Two for Joy
|Electrelane
|5:51
|10
|Lucy on the Roof Mix
|Roddy Bottum
|1:28
|11
|Cut and Run
|Electrelane
|3:30
|12
|Campbell Walks Mix
|Roddy Bottum
|1:01
|13
|You Make Me Weak at the Knees
|Electrelane
|3:21
|14
|Heroes
|David Bowie
|6:11
|15
|Never Commin' Back
|The Innocent Bystanders
|3:55
|16
|Teenage Moment
|The Innocent Bystanders
|3:39
|17
|Kids (Who Never Grew up)
|The Innocent Bystanders
|3:18