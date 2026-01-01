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Kinoafisha TV Shows Supernatural Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Supernatural"

Music from "Supernatural" All info
Supernatural: Seasons 1-5 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Supernatural: Seasons 1-5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 tracks. Christopher Lennertz, Jay Gruska
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Title Artist Time
1 And So It Begins... Christopher Lennertz 3:32
2 Luci'fer, You Got Some 'Splainin' to Do! Jay Gruska 5:44
3 Isn't It Bromantic? Christopher Lennertz 5:14
4 Demon Agitato, Mr. Ostinato Jay Gruska 5:03
5 Dean's Dirty Organ (Brother's Guitar Theme) Christopher Lennertz 2:20
6 Americana Jay Gruska 4:06
7 The Grateful Undead Christopher Lennertz 3:37
8 "Salmon Dean" In the Heartland Jay Gruska 3:58
9 Blood Drops Keep Falling On My Head Christopher Lennertz 4:25
10 Old 'Monster Movie' Jay Gruska 3:38
11 Decapitation Variations Christopher Lennertz 2:59
12 Tears In Their Beers Jay Gruska 2:54
13 Gratuitous Sex and Violins Christopher Lennertz 4:46
14 Ruby: So Cute, So Creepy Jay Gruska 3:23
15 The Family Business / Elegy For John Christopher Lennertz 4:27
16 The Meatsuit Mambo Jay Gruska 2:05
17 Lilyth Unfair Christopher Lennertz 4:00
18 End Credits & Mo' Guitar Grit Jay Gruska 3:35
Listen to songs from "Supernatural" (2005) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Supernatural" in different languages are free for listening online.
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