Supernatural: Seasons 1-5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 tracks. Christopher Lennertz, Jay Gruska Listen

Title Artist Time 1 And So It Begins... Christopher Lennertz 3:32 2 Luci'fer, You Got Some 'Splainin' to Do! Jay Gruska 5:44 3 Isn't It Bromantic? Christopher Lennertz 5:14 4 Demon Agitato, Mr. Ostinato Jay Gruska 5:03 5 Dean's Dirty Organ (Brother's Guitar Theme) Christopher Lennertz 2:20 6 Americana Jay Gruska 4:06 7 The Grateful Undead Christopher Lennertz 3:37 8 "Salmon Dean" In the Heartland Jay Gruska 3:58 9 Blood Drops Keep Falling On My Head Christopher Lennertz 4:25 10 Old 'Monster Movie' Jay Gruska 3:38 11 Decapitation Variations Christopher Lennertz 2:59 12 Tears In Their Beers Jay Gruska 2:54 13 Gratuitous Sex and Violins Christopher Lennertz 4:46 14 Ruby: So Cute, So Creepy Jay Gruska 3:23 15 The Family Business / Elegy For John Christopher Lennertz 4:27 16 The Meatsuit Mambo Jay Gruska 2:05 17 Lilyth Unfair Christopher Lennertz 4:00 18 End Credits & Mo' Guitar Grit Jay Gruska 3:35

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