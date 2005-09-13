Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Supernatural

Supernatural (2005 - 2020)

Supernatural
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 15 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 328 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Supernatural" is an American fantasy series about two brothers who save the world from vampires, werewolves, Leviathans, hellhounds, demons, and other monsters. The brothers were taught monster hunting by their father, who disappears at the beginning of the series. The older son, Dean Winchester, asks his estranged brother Sam to help him in the hunt and search for their father. Together, they must deal with demons, uncover the mystery of their mother's death, and add information about a vast number of dangerous creatures to their father's journal, creatures that pose a threat to innocent people.
Supernatural trailer пятнадцатого сезона
Creator
Eric Kripke
Eric Kripke
Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy Ruby
Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki Sam Winchester
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles Dean Winchester
Lauren Cohan
Lauren Cohan Bela Talbot
Mark Pellegrino
Mark Pellegrino Lucifer, Nick
8.6
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Supernatural - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 22 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 16 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 22 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 22 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 6 Season 6
2010, 22 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 7 Season 7
2011, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 8 Season 8
2012, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 9 Season 9
2013, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 10 Season 10
2014, 24 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 11 Season 11
2015, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 12 Season 12
2016, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 13 Season 13
2017, 23 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 14 Season 14
2018, 20 episodes
 
Supernatural - Season 15 Season 15
2019, 20 episodes
 
