"Supernatural" is an American fantasy series about two brothers who save the world from vampires, werewolves, Leviathans, hellhounds, demons, and other monsters. The brothers were taught monster hunting by their father, who disappears at the beginning of the series. The older son, Dean Winchester, asks his estranged brother Sam to help him in the hunt and search for their father. Together, they must deal with demons, uncover the mystery of their mother's death, and add information about a vast number of dangerous creatures to their father's journal, creatures that pose a threat to innocent people.

