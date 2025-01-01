Jensen AcklesThank you, the fans. Through blood, sweat, laughter, and tears, you've kept us on for 15 years.
Jared PadaleckiThere's no way we would have ever been here withour and your support and your love, so thank you. We will remain forever grateful for the opportunity and the honor to play these characters for so long, and we felt you guys here with us all the time. So thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LuciferWhy not just serve your own best interests? Which in this case just happen to be mine?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Winchester[Voice mail] This is Dean's other other cell, so you must know what to do.