Kinoafisha TV Shows Supernatural Quotes

Supernatural quotes

[repeated line]
Bobby Singer Idjits!
Dean Winchester Ya' know she could be faking.
Sam Winchester Yeah, what do you wanna do, poke her with a stick?
[Dean nods]
Sam Winchester Dude, you're not gonna poke her with a stick!
Sam Winchester Dean, there's ten times as much lore about angels as there is about anything else we've ever hunted.
Dean Winchester You know what, there's a ton of lore on unicorns too. In fact, I hear that they ride on silver moonbeams, and that they shoot rainbows out of their ass!
Sam Winchester Wait, there's no such thing as unicorns?
Dean Winchester I'm not gonna die in a hospital where the nurses aren't even hot.
Dean Winchester I like him, he says okie dokie.
Dean Winchester We know a little about a lot of things; just enough to make us dangerous.
Dean Winchester Come on, man. I know Sam, okay? Better than anyone. He's got more of a conscience than I do. I mean, the guy feels guilty searching the internet for porn.
Dean Winchester I hope your apple pie is freakin' worth it!
[repeated line]
Bobby Singer Balls!
Sam Winchester Dude, I'm not enabling your sick habit. You're like one of those lab rats that pushes the pleasure button instead of the food button until it dies.
Dean Winchester What are you talking about, I eat.
Dean Winchester Damn cops.
Sam Winchester They were just doing their job.
Dean Winchester No, they were doing our job, only they don't know it so they suck at it.
Dean Winchester [Sam points to a word carved into a telephone pole] Croatoan?
Sam Winchester Yeah.
[Dean stares blankly]
Sam Winchester Roanoke... lost colony... ring a bell? Dean, did you pay any attention in history class?
Dean Winchester Yeah. Shot heard 'round the world, how bills become laws...
Sam Winchester That's not school; that's schoolhouse rock!
[repeated line]
Dean Winchester Son of a bitch!
Dean Winchester [Looking at the haunted hotel] We might even run into Fred and Daphne inside. Mmmm... Daphne. Love her.
Sam Winchester Why'd you let me fall asleep?
Dean Winchester Because I am an awesome brother. What did you dream about?
Sam Winchester Lollipops and candycanes.
Dean Winchester What's a P.A.?
Sam Winchester I think it's kinda like a slave.
Castiel Hey, ass-butt.
Dean Winchester Ugh, the thought of him driving my car.
Sam Winchester Oh, come on.
Dean Winchester It's killing me!
Sam Winchester Let it go.
Sam Winchester Bon Jovi?
Dean Winchester Bon Jovi rocks... on occasion.
[Dean falls on top of Sam as they sneak through a half open window]
Dean Winchester Oh, sorry!
Sam Winchester OK, be quiet.
Dean Winchester Me be quiet? You be quiet!
Sam Winchester Well, before we go stabbing things into Cooper, we're gonna wanna make damn sure it's him.
Dean Winchester You're such a stickler for details, Sammy.
[repeated line]
Dean Winchester Awesome.
McG Marty, what do you think?
Martin Not married to salt. What do you want? Still sticking with condiments?
McG Just sounds different, not better. What else would a ghost be scared of?
Walter Dixon Aww, ya gotta be kidding me...
Martin [aside] What would a ghost be scared of?
[to McG]
Martin Maybe shotguns.
McG 'Kay, that makes even less sense than salt.
Dean Winchester This looks like a zombie pen, Sammy.
[repeated line]
Dean Winchester Saving people, hunting things. The family business.
Lucifer Sorry if it's a bit chilly. Most people think I burn hot. It's actually quite the opposite.
Dean Winchester Well, I'll alert the media.
Crowley Hello, boys.
Jensen Ackles Thank you, the fans. Through blood, sweat, laughter, and tears, you've kept us on for 15 years.
Jared Padalecki There's no way we would have ever been here withour and your support and your love, so thank you. We will remain forever grateful for the opportunity and the honor to play these characters for so long, and we felt you guys here with us all the time. So thank you.
Lucifer Why not just serve your own best interests? Which in this case just happen to be mine?
Dean Winchester [Voice mail] This is Dean's other other cell, so you must know what to do.
Dean Winchester [Repeated line] Freakin' angels.
Dean Winchester What, revenge?
