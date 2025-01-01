Menu
By the late 1990s, the comedy parody genre seemed to have found new life. One by one, films began to appear on screens, mocking the plot of a particular movie—or sometimes several at once. The main characters also found themselves in serious situations, but audiences couldn’t help but laugh at their misfortunes.

Five of the Funniest Parody Comedies

The parody genre was truly discovered only in the 20th century. Studio executives realised they could make millions by taking an existing script and turning it into something absurd. Viewers readily embraced this new cinematic product, which flipped all traditional notions of serious films on their heads.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil

 

This dark comedy tells the story of two best friends. Dale and Tucker grew up in the countryside and decided to take a break in a cabin in the woods. At the same time, a group of students arrives, planning to party hard. However, having watched too many horror films, the students are convinced that Dale and Tucker are local serial killers. A series of absurd coincidences only reinforces their misguided belief. One by one, the students begin to die—falling into ridiculous situations entirely due to their own foolishness.

Hot Shots!

One of the earliest modern parody films, it comically retells the story of “Top Gun”. The main character, Hopper, has spent his life battling inner demons after a fellow pilot died due to his father’s mistake. Although Hopper is considered a brilliant pilot, his emotional struggles lead him to lose control. He quits the Air Force and moves to a Native American reservation to regain his composure.

One day, he is found by his father’s former comrade, who urges him to forget the past and return to service.

Iron Sky

 

This is one of Finland’s most expensive cinematic projects. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, yet it found loyal fans who appreciated its dark humour. The story takes place in the modern day. According to the plot, a group of Nazis managed to escape justice after World War II. They travelled to a secret base on the Moon to devise a new plan for world domination. When the Americans send a research mission to the satellite, the Nazis use modern technologies for their own purposes.

Hot Fuzz

This film parodies several detective films from previous decades. It’s not the first collaboration between actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who had worked together multiple times before. This time, the comedic duo finds themselves in a quiet suburban town just outside London—where seemingly nothing ever happens. But first impressions can be deceiving, and soon the townspeople are shaken by a string of unexplained deaths.

Sergeant Nicholas Angel is convinced these aren’t mere accidents, but carefully planned murders.

Tropic Thunder

 

This film parodies many well-known movies about the Vietnam War, referencing classics like “Platoon”, “Predator”, and “Apocalypse Now”. At the heart of the story are several main characters—actors filming a war movie. They end up experiencing the hardships of war first-hand, as the director sends them into actual jungle conditions. The movie is shot like a reality show, in real environments.

The pampered actors find themselves in the Vietnamese jungle, where hidden cameras and explosive charges for special effects are set up everywhere.

 

Bride Hard
Bride Hard
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
4.0
Drive-Away Dolls
Drive-Away Dolls
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
4.0
Dream Scenario
Dream Scenario
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
6.0
Osobennosti natsionalnoy bolnitsy
Osobennosti natsionalnoy bolnitsy
Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
5.0
The Radleys
The Radleys
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
6.0
UnichtoZhanna
UnichtoZhanna
Comedy 2024, Russia
5.0
This Is the Goat!
This Is the Goat!
Comedy 2024, Belgium / France
5.0
We Are Zombies
We Are Zombies
Comedy, Horror 2023, France / Canada
5.0
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
Action, Comedy 2021, France
5.0
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Action, Comedy 2019, USA
5.0
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Barely Lethal
Barely Lethal
Thriller, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Comedy, Western 2014, USA
6.0
The Hungover Games
The Hungover Games
Comedy 2014, USA
4.0
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
Zombeavers
Zombeavers
Horror, Action, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
The Starving Games
The Starving Games
Comedy 2013, USA
4.0
Cottage Country
Cottage Country
Action, Comedy, Crime 2013, Canada
5.0
30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Comedy 2013, USA
2.0
Iron Sky
Iron Sky
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2012, Finland / Germany / Australia
6.0
The Dictator
The Dictator
Comedy 2012, USA
6.0
Dead Before Dawn 3D
Dead Before Dawn 3D
Horror, Adventure, Comedy 2012, Canada
3.0
Your Highness
Your Highness
Comedy 2011, USA
6.0
Johnny English Reborn
Johnny English Reborn
Comedy 2011, USA
6.0
Casa de mi Padre
Casa de mi Padre
Comedy 2011, USA
6.0
Killers
Killers
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2010, USA
6.0
The Spy Next Door
The Spy Next Door
Action, Comedy 2009, USA
6.0
OSS 117: Lost in Rio
OSS 117: Lost in Rio
Comedy, Adventure 2009, France
6.0
Zombieland
Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
7.0
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy 2009, Canada
7.0
In the late 20th century, parody comedies took a bold leap forward, cleverly skewering popular film tropes with absurd humour and unexpected twists. From war epics and slasher flicks to action blockbusters and detective stories, this selection dives into films that both pay homage to and hilariously dismantle their source material. Whether it's hapless actors lost in the jungle or bumbling heroes mistaken for villains, each film proves that nothing is too sacred to laugh at.

