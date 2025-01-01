By the late 1990s, the comedy parody genre seemed to have found new life. One by one, films began to appear on screens, mocking the plot of a particular movie—or sometimes several at once. The main characters also found themselves in serious situations, but audiences couldn’t help but laugh at their misfortunes.

Five of the Funniest Parody Comedies

The parody genre was truly discovered only in the 20th century. Studio executives realised they could make millions by taking an existing script and turning it into something absurd. Viewers readily embraced this new cinematic product, which flipped all traditional notions of serious films on their heads.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil

This dark comedy tells the story of two best friends. Dale and Tucker grew up in the countryside and decided to take a break in a cabin in the woods. At the same time, a group of students arrives, planning to party hard. However, having watched too many horror films, the students are convinced that Dale and Tucker are local serial killers. A series of absurd coincidences only reinforces their misguided belief. One by one, the students begin to die—falling into ridiculous situations entirely due to their own foolishness.

Hot Shots!

One of the earliest modern parody films, it comically retells the story of “Top Gun”. The main character, Hopper, has spent his life battling inner demons after a fellow pilot died due to his father’s mistake. Although Hopper is considered a brilliant pilot, his emotional struggles lead him to lose control. He quits the Air Force and moves to a Native American reservation to regain his composure.

One day, he is found by his father’s former comrade, who urges him to forget the past and return to service.

Iron Sky

This is one of Finland’s most expensive cinematic projects. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, yet it found loyal fans who appreciated its dark humour. The story takes place in the modern day. According to the plot, a group of Nazis managed to escape justice after World War II. They travelled to a secret base on the Moon to devise a new plan for world domination. When the Americans send a research mission to the satellite, the Nazis use modern technologies for their own purposes.

Hot Fuzz

This film parodies several detective films from previous decades. It’s not the first collaboration between actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who had worked together multiple times before. This time, the comedic duo finds themselves in a quiet suburban town just outside London—where seemingly nothing ever happens. But first impressions can be deceiving, and soon the townspeople are shaken by a string of unexplained deaths.

Sergeant Nicholas Angel is convinced these aren’t mere accidents, but carefully planned murders.

Tropic Thunder

This film parodies many well-known movies about the Vietnam War, referencing classics like “Platoon”, “Predator”, and “Apocalypse Now”. At the heart of the story are several main characters—actors filming a war movie. They end up experiencing the hardships of war first-hand, as the director sends them into actual jungle conditions. The movie is shot like a reality show, in real environments.