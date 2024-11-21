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5.2
Kinoafisha
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UnichtoZhanna
5.2
UnichtoZhanna
, 2024
UnichtoZhanna
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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5.2
UnichtoZhanna
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Yulia Egereva
Zhanna
Pavel Priluchnyy
Dorad Sibasov
Igor Oznobishin
Roman Popov
Roman Fomin
Sofya Kashtanova
Natalya Bochkareva
Darya Pogodina
Dean Mayer
Frank Dawson
Stanislav Bondarenko
Anastasiya Chernyshova
Maykl Gibson
Director
Maksim Kudymov
Writer
Maksim Kudymov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024
Russia
КароПрокат
Worldwide Gross
$15,376
Production
KinoDzhet
Also known as
UnichtoZhanna, УничтоЖанна
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
3.5
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