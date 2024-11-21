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Poster of UnichtoZhanna
5.2
UnichtoZhanna - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films UnichtoZhanna
5.2

UnichtoZhanna

, 2024
UnichtoZhanna
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of UnichtoZhanna
5.2
UnichtoZhanna - Trailer
UnichtoZhanna  Trailer

Cast

Yulia Egereva
Zhanna
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Dorad Sibasov
Igor Oznobishin
Igor Oznobishin
Roman Popov
Roman Popov
Roman Fomin
Roman Fomin
Sofya Kashtanova
Sofya Kashtanova
Natalya Bochkareva
Natalya Bochkareva
Darya Pogodina
Dean Mayer
Frank Dawson
Stanislav Bondarenko
Stanislav Bondarenko
Anastasiya Chernyshova
Maykl Gibson
Director Maksim Kudymov
Writer Maksim Kudymov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024 Russia КароПрокат
Worldwide Gross $15,376
Production KinoDzhet
Also known as
UnichtoZhanna, УничтоЖанна

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
3.5 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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UnichtoZhanna - Trailer
UnichtoZhanna Trailer
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