Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USSR History

Rating of films of the USSR in the History genre

The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
1 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Siberiade 8.1
2 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
3 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Andrei Rublev 7.8
4 Andrei Rublev
History, Drama 1966, USSR
1918 7.7
5 1918
Drama, History 1958, USSR
Alexander Nevsky 7.7
6 Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War 1938, USSR
The New Babylon 7.6
7 The New Babylon
Drama, History 1929, USSR
The General Line 7.6
8 The General Line
History 1929, USSR
Chapaev 7.6
9 Chapaev
History, War, Drama 1934, USSR
Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra 7.5
10 Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
Action, Drama, History 1977, USSR
Storm over Asia 7.5
11 Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History 1928, USSR
Father Sergius 7.5
12 Father Sergius
Biography, Drama, History 1918, USSR
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
13 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Masquerade 7.3
14 Masquerade
History, Drama 1941, USSR
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
15 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
We're from Kronstad 6.9
16 We're from Kronstad
History 1936, USSR
