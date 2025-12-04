Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films War 2002

Rating of films in the War genre of 2002

War 8.4
1 War
Action, Drama, War 2002, Russia
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
1214
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 4 December 2025
1099
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
599
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
288
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
234
Badlands 13 November 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
9.4
Ajhal
9.2
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
9.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
8.9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
8.7
Spirited Away
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
9.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
8.9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more