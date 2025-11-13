Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Mexico

Rating of the best films produced in Mexico

Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
1 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Babel 7.6
2 Babel
Thriller, Drama 2006, USA / Mexico
The Orphanage 7.5
3 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Biutiful 7.5
4 Biutiful
Drama 2010, Spain / Mexico
Chappie 7.4
5 Chappie
Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Mexico
Blue Beetle 7.4
6 Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Frida 7.3
7 Frida
Drama, Biography 2002, USA / Canada / Mexico
Once Upon a Time in Mexico 6.5
8 Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Action, Crime, Thriller 2003, USA / Mexico
Evil Eye 6.5
9 Evil Eye
Horror 2022, Mexico
Memoria 6.0
10 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
The Exorcism of God 5.9
11 The Exorcism of God
Horror 2021, Mexico / Venezuela
Disappear Completely 5.8
12 Disappear Completely
Horror 2022, Mexico
The Containment 5.4
13 The Containment
Horror 2024, Mexico
Naufragos del Liguria 5.4
14 Naufragos del Liguria
Adventure, Family 1987, Mexico
Cranston Academy: Monster Zone 5.2
15 Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
Animation 2020, Great Britain / Mexico / Canada
Karem the possession 4.7
16 Karem the possession
Horror 2021, Mexico
