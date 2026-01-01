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Poster of The Sisters
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Sisters
7.5

The Sisters

, 1957
Syostry
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sisters
7.5

Synopsis

Swept up in political unrest during World War I, two sisters in St. Petersburg cope with turbulent romances as Russian history is made around them.

Cast

Nina Veselovskaya
Dasha Bulavina
Vadim Medvedev
Vadim Medvedev
Ivan Telegin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vadim Roshchin
Vladimir Muravyov
Dmitriy Bulavin
Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
Katya
Viktor Sharlakhov
Nikolay Smokovnikov
Vladlen Davydov
Vladlen Davydov
Aleksey Bessonov
Pavel Vinnikov
Tyotkin
Sergey Yakovlev
Vasiliy Rubylov
Vadim Yakovlev
Melshin
Director Grigori Roshal
Writer Aleksei Tolstoy, Boris Chirskov
Composer Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 24 September 1957
Release date
24 September 1957 Russia
24 September 1957 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Syostry, Die Schwestern, Las hermanas, Nővérek, O dromos tis agonias, Sestry, Siostry, Sisaret, Surorile, The Sisters, Сестры, Сёстры, Хождение по мукам, Хождение по мукам: Сёстры

Film rating

7.5
Rate 23 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  992 In the Drama genre  465 In films of USSR  124 In films of 1957  9
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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