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7.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Sisters
7.5
The Sisters
, 1957
Syostry
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Similar
7.5
Synopsis
Swept up in political unrest during World War I, two sisters in St. Petersburg cope with turbulent romances as Russian history is made around them.
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Cast
Nina Veselovskaya
Dasha Bulavina
Vadim Medvedev
Ivan Telegin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vadim Roshchin
Vladimir Muravyov
Dmitriy Bulavin
Rufina Nifontova
Katya
Viktor Sharlakhov
Nikolay Smokovnikov
Vladlen Davydov
Aleksey Bessonov
Pavel Vinnikov
Tyotkin
Sergey Yakovlev
Vasiliy Rubylov
Vadim Yakovlev
Melshin
Director
Grigori Roshal
Writer
Aleksei Tolstoy
,
Boris Chirskov
Composer
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
24 September 1957
Release date
24 September 1957
Russia
24 September 1957
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Syostry, Die Schwestern, Las hermanas, Nővérek, O dromos tis agonias, Sestry, Siostry, Sisaret, Surorile, The Sisters, Сестры, Сёстры, Хождение по мукам, Хождение по мукам: Сёстры
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
23
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
992
In the Drama genre
465
In films of USSR
124
In films of 1957
9
Stills
Showtimes
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