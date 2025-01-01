Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Olivia Colman Awards

Olivia Colman
Awards and nominations of Olivia Colman
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Actress
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2011 Sundance Film Festival 2011
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
