George C. Scott
Awards
Awards and nominations of George C. Scott
George C. Scott
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of George C. Scott
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series (Lead)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1962
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
