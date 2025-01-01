Eric McCormack

Menu
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
