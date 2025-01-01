Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Eric McCormack Awards

Awards and nominations of Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
