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Kinoafisha
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Oprah Winfrey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Oprah Winfrey
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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