Kinoafisha Persons Rachel Griffiths Awards

Awards and nominations of Rachel Griffiths

Rachel Griffiths
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
