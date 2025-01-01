Menu
Emily Watson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emily Watson
Emily Watson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emily Watson
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2024
Best Supporting Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
