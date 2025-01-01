Menu
Dianne Wiest
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dianne Wiest
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1996
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
