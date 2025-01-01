Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Dianne Wiest Awards

Awards and nominations of Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest
Awards and nominations of Dianne Wiest
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006 Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1996 Sundance Film Festival 1996
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more